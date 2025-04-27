Manhunt in France After Islamophobic Mosque Stabbing

Authorities in France are intensifying efforts to capture a man suspected of fatally stabbing a Muslim worshipper in a mosque in La Grand Combe. This incident, described by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou as an Islamophobic attack, has sparked widespread concern.

The assault, which occurred Friday, was recorded by the attacker on his phone and captured on security footage. It shows the assailant shouting insults at Allah, adding a layer of religious animosity to the crime, according to local sources. Investigation teams, led by prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini, are focusing on the attack's potential motivations, including Islamophobia.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the nation's stance against religious hatred, asserting the permanence of religious freedom. As police efforts continue to locate the suspect, identified as a local young man born in 2004 with no prior criminal record, French government officials and communities call for unity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)