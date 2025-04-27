Honoring Parshuram: Haryana's Vision for Progress

On Sunday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of Parshuram's teachings during an event marking his birth anniversary, coinciding with Akshay Tritiya.

The chief minister announced a new medical college in Kaithal named after Parshuram, emphasizing the philosopher's lasting impact on societal progress.

Key figures, including MP Kartikeya Sharma and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, attended the event, which underscored the government's commitment to a unified and inclusive growth strategy, inspired by Parshuram's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)