Honoring Parshuram: Haryana's Vision for Progress
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urges the youth to embrace Parshuram's teachings as a guiding force for societal progress. A new medical college in Kaithal is named after Parshuram to honor his legacy. The event celebrated Parshuram's values, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusive development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of Parshuram's teachings during an event marking his birth anniversary, coinciding with Akshay Tritiya.
The chief minister announced a new medical college in Kaithal named after Parshuram, emphasizing the philosopher's lasting impact on societal progress.
Key figures, including MP Kartikeya Sharma and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, attended the event, which underscored the government's commitment to a unified and inclusive growth strategy, inspired by Parshuram's ideals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' with Industrial and Agricultural Synergy
'Viksit Haryana' is our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat'; Haryana is seeing double speed of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Yamunanagar.
Haryana's Leap Toward 'Viksit Bharat' Vision
India's Economic Transformation: A Journey to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
Pawan Kalyan's Vision: Gram Panchayats at the Forefront of 'Viksit Bharat'