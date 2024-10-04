Left Menu

Sindhi Foundation Calls for UN Intervention Against Racial Discrimination in Pakistan

During the UN Human Rights Council session, Munawar Sufi Laghari of the Sindhi Foundation highlighted the racial discrimination against Sindhis in Pakistan, urging the appointment of a special envoy to investigate. Despite being 14% of the population, Sindhis face underrepresentation and cultural suppression.

Sindhi Foundation Executive Director Munawar Sufi Laghari delivers remarks at UNHRC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Amidst ongoing discussions at the 57th UN Human Rights Council, Munawar Sufi Laghari, Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, has called attention to the grave racial discrimination faced by the Sindhi community in Pakistan. He urged the council to appoint a special envoy to scrutinize the dire situation in Sindh, suggesting that such intervention could avert the plight of millions of Sindhi people.

Laghari invoked history, lamenting that racial discrimination against Sindhis can be traced to the inception of Pakistan. He condemned the state-sponsored nature of these actions, which he equated to an enduring nightmare for the Sindhi community. Highlighting statements made by Pakistan's first Prime Minister, Laghari detailed how these racial biases were planted early on, perpetuated by political and military powerhouses, notably the armed forces, targeting Sindhis through their agendas.

According to the 2023 census, Sindhis make up 14% of Pakistan's population, yet they remain underrepresented in various state organizations such as the army, civil services, and judiciary. Shocking statistics reveal that Sindhis have no representation in the Supreme Court and limited presence in international missions. Despite Sindh's wealth, attributed to its agriculture, poverty plagues many Sindhi communities. Laghari stressed that these figures only skim the surface of the grave challenges that Sindhis face, as their rich cultural heritage and language are threatened by systemic obstacles in a predominantly Urdu- and English-speaking nation.

