Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to Tee Off in Dubai for 2025 Tournament

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, an esteemed event in the amateur golfing calendar, is set to return to Dubai in 2025. The announcement was made by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament, and The R&A, confirming that the 16th edition will be played at the Emirates Golf Club's Majlis Course from October 23-26, 2025.

This marks the second occasion the championship will be hosted in Dubai, following its 2021 debut in the Middle East. Annually showcasing the top male amateur golfers from 43 affiliated organizations across the Asia-Pacific region, the championship offers significant opportunities. Winners receive invitations to compete in The Masters at Augusta National and exemptions into The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale, with runners-up gaining entry to the Final Qualifying for The Open.

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, highlighted Dubai's rich golfing history and emphasized the championship's tradition of selecting world-class venues. The Emirates Golf Club, known for its scenic views and challenging course, adds to the honor of hosting the event, with notable past champions like Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Smith having graced its tees. The event further solidifies the UAE's status as a burgeoning hub for international golf.

