Maldives President Muizzu's Strategic Diplomatic Move: Rebuilding India Ties

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed have arrived in New Delhi on their first official bilateral visit to India. Scheduled meetings include discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior officials.

President Muizzu was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh, marking the start of his visit from October 6-10, prompted by an invitation from President Murmu. This visit comes after Muizzu expressed intentions at the 79th UNGA to prioritize strengthening ties with India.

The visit is notable as Muizzu diverged from traditional protocol, previously visiting Turkiye and China first after taking office. His election initially focused on reducing Indian influence in Maldives, but recent statements reflect gratitude for Indian financial support and recognition of India's role as a key ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)