Left Menu

Maldives President Muizzu's Strategic Diplomatic Move: Rebuilding India Ties

President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives visits India, highlighting strengthened bilateral relations despite his initial 'India Out' campaign. The visit underscores a reconciliatory tone post-election, reflecting a shift in diplomatic strategy with focus on bilateral cooperation and financial aid, while engaging with Indian leaders across several key meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:12 IST
Maldives President Muizzu's Strategic Diplomatic Move: Rebuilding India Ties
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady of Maldives, Sajidha Mohamed in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed have arrived in New Delhi on their first official bilateral visit to India. Scheduled meetings include discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior officials.

President Muizzu was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh, marking the start of his visit from October 6-10, prompted by an invitation from President Murmu. This visit comes after Muizzu expressed intentions at the 79th UNGA to prioritize strengthening ties with India.

The visit is notable as Muizzu diverged from traditional protocol, previously visiting Turkiye and China first after taking office. His election initially focused on reducing Indian influence in Maldives, but recent statements reflect gratitude for Indian financial support and recognition of India's role as a key ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024