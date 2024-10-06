Chinese Hackers Target US Telecom Firms Amid Rising Cyber Tensions

Chinese hackers are reportedly targeting major US telecommunications companies, seeking sensitive data related to national security. Sources reveal that broadband and internet providers such as AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen are among the main targets of this cyber onslaught.

Despite the allegations, the Chinese Embassy in Washington firmly denied any government-backed breaches, labeling these accusations as "distortions." In response, spokesperson Liu Pengyu accused the United States of politicizing cybersecurity to tarnish China's image.

Given the gravity of the situation, the US administration has escalated the issue to the highest levels. Congress has been briefed on the attacks, and industry experts from Microsoft and Mandiant are assisting in the investigation. Meanwhile, China counters US claims with allegations of American cyber operations against Chinese entities.

The hacking group, known as Salt Typhoon, exhibits remarkable proficiency in infiltrating networks, cybersecurity experts report. Microsoft acknowledges tracking the group's activities, sharing pertinent information with clients to preempt potential threats.

The rise in cyberattacks coincides with heightened US-China tensions over cybersecurity. During a bilateral meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured President Biden that China would refrain from interfering in the US 2024 presidential election. Despite these assurances, concerns about national security persist on both sides of the Pacific.

Similarly, FBI Director Christopher Wray has highlighted the threat posed by Chinese hackers to critical infrastructure globally. This sentiment echoes concerns from expert think tanks about the potential damage such cyber operations inflict on the digital public infrastructure and essential assets worldwide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)