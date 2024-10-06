UAE and Jordan Ink Historic Economic Agreement

In a significant move towards regional economic collaboration, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan's King Abdullah II have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This landmark deal, marking the first CEPA between the UAE and an Arab nation, seeks to fortify trade and investment relations, fostering growth in priority sectors, and underpinning job creation.

The signing ceremony at Basman Palace in Amman saw the presence of key officials including Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Yarub Falah Al-Qudah, Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply. The signing also included an Administrative Cooperation Agreement on Customs Matters, cementing deeper bilateral ties.

Highlighting the new agreement, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasized its role in shaping strategic UAE-Jordan relations, creating a robust framework for economic integration. King Abdullah II echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism for new economic integration avenues and commending the UAE's supportive role in Jordan's development initiatives.

