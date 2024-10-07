Trailblazing Discovery of microRNA: A Nobel Prize Win for Ambros and Ruvkun

The 2024 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their pioneering work on microRNA, a highly influential class of tiny RNA molecules integral to gene regulation. On Monday, the Nobel Committee announced the accolades from Sweden.

The Karolinska Institutet recognized their groundbreaking discovery in the small worm C. elegans, which introduced a novel principle of gene regulation crucial for multicellular life, including humans. According to the Nobel Assembly's press release, microRNAs are pivotal for how organisms grow and function.

In 1993, Ambros and Ruvkun published findings that shed light on previously unknown gene regulation processes, with implications conserved throughout evolution. Proper gene regulation ensures each cell type activates only relevant genes, while dysregulation can lead to diseases like cancer and diabetes.

(With inputs from agencies.)