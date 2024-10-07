India and Maldives Strengthen Ties with Strategic Maritime Security Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu engage in crucial talks to bolster economic and maritime security cooperation. Both nations aim to tackle regional threats in the Indian Ocean through increased collaboration, defense projects, and initiatives for women's empowerment and entrepreneurship.
In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu held comprehensive discussions on Monday. The talks focused on creating a robust economic and maritime security partnership amidst shared challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.
The leaders pledged to enhance maritime cooperation, with India offering expertise and resources to help Maldives counter threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, and terrorism. This collaboration includes the timely completion of the Maldives Defence Force's 'Ekatha' harbour and construction of a new Defence Ministry building in Male.
Furthering their commitment, both countries signed the Charter of the Colombo Security Conclave, emphasizing regional security. Beyond defense, India plans to facilitate women-led development and establish a Start-up Incubator in Maldives to foster economic growth.
