India and Maldives Forge Stronger Ties Through Digital and Financial Initiatives

India and Maldives have strengthened their partnership by launching RuPay cards in Maldives to streamline payments, establishing consulates, and enhancing digital infrastructure. Discussions also focused on boosting air connectivity, healthcare collaboration, and promoting cultural exchanges. President Muizzu is currently on a five-day state visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:39 IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to strengthen bilateral relations, India unveiled RuPay cards in the Maldives on Monday, aiming to simplify transactions for Indian tourists and Maldivian nationals. This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance digital and financial cooperation between the two nations. According to a joint statement, both countries have also consented to establish a Maldivian Consulate in Bengaluru and an Indian Consulate in Addu City.

During comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, India pledged to extend its expertise in digital and financial services. This includes implementing India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Unique Digital Identity, the Gati Shakti Scheme, and other digital services to bolster e-governance in the Maldives. Furthermore, both nations plan to establish an Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Chair at Maldives National University to foster people-to-people connections.

The bilateral discussions also addressed enhancing air and maritime connectivity to facilitate travel, economic engagement, and tourism. On health partnerships, both nations agreed to mutual recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia and to establish India-Maldives Jan Aushadhi Kendras to provide affordable quality generic medicines. President Mohamed Muizzu, on his first state visit to India, will also engage in business events in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The visit follows his attendance at Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony last June. President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed were formally received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

