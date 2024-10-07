Left Menu

India Delivers Lifeline to Flood-Hit Nepal: Emergency Aid Arrives

India has sent 4.2 tonnes of emergency relief materials to assist flood and landslide victims in Nepal. This includes tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and other essentials. The aid reflects India's ongoing commitment to supporting Nepal in times of crisis, extending their historical role as first responders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:23 IST
India Delivers Lifeline to Flood-Hit Nepal: Emergency Aid Arrives
Relief Supplied handed over to the people of Nepal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India has come to Nepal's aid once again, delivering a crucial consignment of emergency relief materials to families affected by recent floods and landslides. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced that the relief items were handed over by the Second Secretary, Narayan Singh, to Banke's Chief District Officer, Khagendra Prasad Rijal.

The shipment, weighing 4.2 tonnes, consists of essential items such as tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, chlorine tablets, and water bottles, transported to Nepalgunj. The Government of India has assured ongoing support with further hygiene essentials and medicines slated for delivery, affirming its commitment to Nepal following natural disasters.

India maintains its position as a pivotal first responder in crisis scenarios within the region, historically notable during the 2015 earthquake in Nepal. India executed its extensive disaster relief mission, Operation Maitri, and has continually extended assistance, including after the recent Jajarkot earthquake. Contributions from organizations like the SJVN and NHPC, which donated NPR 1 crore each to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, underscore the collaborative efforts for relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024