India Delivers Lifeline to Flood-Hit Nepal: Emergency Aid Arrives

India has come to Nepal's aid once again, delivering a crucial consignment of emergency relief materials to families affected by recent floods and landslides. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced that the relief items were handed over by the Second Secretary, Narayan Singh, to Banke's Chief District Officer, Khagendra Prasad Rijal.

The shipment, weighing 4.2 tonnes, consists of essential items such as tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, chlorine tablets, and water bottles, transported to Nepalgunj. The Government of India has assured ongoing support with further hygiene essentials and medicines slated for delivery, affirming its commitment to Nepal following natural disasters.

India maintains its position as a pivotal first responder in crisis scenarios within the region, historically notable during the 2015 earthquake in Nepal. India executed its extensive disaster relief mission, Operation Maitri, and has continually extended assistance, including after the recent Jajarkot earthquake. Contributions from organizations like the SJVN and NHPC, which donated NPR 1 crore each to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, underscore the collaborative efforts for relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)