Political Turmoil in Pakistan: PTI Alleges Bribery

Asad Qaiser, ex-Speaker of the National Assembly, accuses government of offering PTI members PKR 112 million for constitutional changes. Qaiser vows strong opposition, citing internal strife in the PML-N and tension with PPP. The sudden disappearance of KP's CM adds to the political drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:50 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser (Photo/X@AsadQaiserPTI). Image Credit: ANI
Asad Qaiser, the former Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, claimed that PTI members were offered PKR 112 million in return for supporting constitutional changes. Speaking to ARY News, Qaiser speculated on a government collapse by December and highlighted the PML-N's internal discord, alongside its strained relationship with the PPP.

Qaiser accused the government of attempting to "bribe" PTI lawmakers for passing constitutional reforms, alleging offers of up to PKR 112 million. He pledged to resist any illegal amendments, demanding that amended drafts undergo thorough discussion and review, and acknowledged JUI-F president Maulana Fazlur Rehman's role in opposing unconstitutional changes.

He cautioned Bilawal Bhutto against making hasty decisions and insisted that any PTI demonstration requires approval from the party founder. Additionally, Qaiser criticized an attack on KP House, termed it illegal, and demanded the public announcement of the new Chief Justice's selection. The mysterious 'disappearance' of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, who was reportedly absent en route to a protest, added another layer to the unfolding political saga in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

