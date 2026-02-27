Political Drama Unfolds: The Controversy Over Minister Veena George's Alleged Injury

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Friday criticized the CPI(M) for alleged violence by its workers related to Health Minister Veena George's reported injury in a KSU protest at Kannur railway station. Speaking at a press conference during his statewide rally, Satheesan accused the ruling party of diverting attention from health sector issues with false claims of an attack by KSU activists.

He demanded an end to the violence and the withdrawal of charges against KSU activists accused of injuring the minister. Satheesan alleged that CPI(M) leaders continued inciting violence, despite public realization that the alleged attack was unfounded, citing a lack of evidence in CCTV footage reviewed by the Railway Protection Force.

The controversy, further fueled by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's critique of the CPI(M) leadership's handling of George's injury, has ignited statewide protests by the Congress and KSU over alleged medical negligence. As the situation develops, Minister George was discharged from hospital but faced online criticism when a nurse posted a supportive selfie with her.