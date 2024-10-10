Etihad Rail Moves Toward Sustainability with Solar-Powered Freight Terminal
Etihad Rail partners with Emerge to solarise its Ghuweifat terminal, aiming for a sustainable future. The project features a 600 kWp solar PV system and a 2.56 MWh battery storage. It will generate 85% of the terminal's electricity needs, aligning with UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.
Etihad Rail has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Emerge to solarise its freight terminal in Ghuweifat, marking a significant step toward sustainable logistics in the UAE. This initiative aligns with the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.
The project includes a 600 kWp ground-mounted solar PV system and a 2.56 MWh battery storage system, anticipated to cover up to 85% of the terminal's electricity needs. This move is expected to drastically reduce nighttime energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions by more than 8,500 tons over the term of the agreement.
Key figures such as Ahmed Al-Yafei and Shadi Malak of Etihad Rail, alongside leaders from Masdar and EDF Group, endorsed this initiative as pivotal in integrating renewable energy into infrastructural development. The strategically located Ghuweifat terminal will leverage this solar technology to revolutionize cross-border logistics while setting a standard for eco-friendly operations.
