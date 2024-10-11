Left Menu

IDF Strikes Terrorist Cell in Samaria

An Israeli Defense Forces aircraft targeted a terrorist cell in the Tulkarm region of Samaria. The IDF has reported the attack and promised more details on the operation at a later stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced a crucial offensive against a suspected terrorist cell. An Israeli aircraft conducted the strike in the Tulkarm region of Samaria, according to the IDF's latest statement.

Details surrounding the circumstances and implications of the attack are yet to be fully disclosed by the military sources, raising anticipation among both domestic and international observers.

The IDF assured the public and media outlets that further information would be shared as the situation becomes clearer, highlighting the potential impact of this military action on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

