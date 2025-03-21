Tensions Escalate as Israeli Military Intercepts Gaza Projectiles
The Israeli military intercepted two projectiles from northern Gaza after alerts were triggered in Ashkelon on Friday. No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for these launches.
The Israeli military reported on Friday that it successfully intercepted two projectiles launched from northern Gaza.
The alert resulted in heightened tensions in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, where citizens were on edge following the incident.
As of now, no Palestinian faction has stepped forward to claim accountability for the missile launches, leaving the situation tense and uncertain.
