Imran Khan's Sisters' Remand Extended Amid Vandalism Charges

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court extended the remand of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan, in vandalism cases. The two-day extension was granted following their earlier arrest at a PTI protest against the government, which they accuse of suppressing basic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:53 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan arrested (Image Credit: X/@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has extended the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, by two more days in relation to vandalism cases. The decision was announced by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, following a reserved verdict.

The charges against Aleema and Uzma Khan, lodged at the Kohsar Police Station, fall under terrorism-related offenses. Their recent arrest occurred as they joined fellow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members, attempting to protest at D-Chowk. Authorities had detained them promptly upon their arrival at the protest site.

Reacting to the arrests, the PTI accused the government of 'crossing all limits of fascism' and depriving citizens of fundamental rights. The party's statements on social media highlight the tension between political oppositions and the current administration, labeling it 'illegitimate' and fueled by panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

