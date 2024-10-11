Imran Khan's Sisters' Remand Extended Amid Vandalism Charges

In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has extended the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, by two more days in relation to vandalism cases. The decision was announced by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, following a reserved verdict.

The charges against Aleema and Uzma Khan, lodged at the Kohsar Police Station, fall under terrorism-related offenses. Their recent arrest occurred as they joined fellow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members, attempting to protest at D-Chowk. Authorities had detained them promptly upon their arrival at the protest site.

Reacting to the arrests, the PTI accused the government of 'crossing all limits of fascism' and depriving citizens of fundamental rights. The party's statements on social media highlight the tension between political oppositions and the current administration, labeling it 'illegitimate' and fueled by panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)