Pakistan's Strategic Push for Constitutional Reforms

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reassures that constitutional reforms are not imperative, proposing three amendments aligning with the Charter of Democracy. The government seeks consensus from political allies, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, amidst ongoing political tensions and divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:55 IST
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent ARY News interview, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized that the federal government's initiative to pass constitutional reforms is not a 'do or die' matter, signaling a strategic, rather than an urgent, approach by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led administration.

Asif disclosed during the 'Khabar' program that the government plans to propose three amendments aligning with the Charter of Democracy. Among these is the establishment of a constitutional court, indicating a pursuit of legal structural improvements. The defense minister mentioned seeking support from political entities like Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as reported by ARY News.

Amidst internal political dynamics, Asif criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his actions during protests, suggesting efforts of concealment. Meanwhile, JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after discussions with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), maintained his stance on the reforms, with PTI's Salman Akram Raja hinting at future positive outcomes for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

