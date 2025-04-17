JUI-F Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman Slams Proposed Mines Bill in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In a fiery address, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman has condemned the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government's proposed mines and minerals bill, describing it as a violation of provincial autonomy. Speaking at a Peshawar press conference on Wednesday, Rehman accused the federal government and international entities of attempting to seize control of Pakistan's natural resources, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Rehman asserted that the legislation undermines the 18th Amendment and provincial rights, emphasizing that neither the central government nor any foreign power should claim ownership of local resources. He accused the federal government of plotting alternative legal frameworks to circumvent constitutional protections, compelling provinces to establish new authorities for managing mineral wealth.

While opposition parties and certain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders denounce the bill for potentially centralizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's resource control, the provincial government defends it as a means to regulate investment, curtail illegal mining, and attract foreign interest. Rehman also called for a coherent policy on Afghan refugees, insisting on talks with Afghanistan. His comments followed reports of PTI founder Imran Khan's opposition to passing the bill without further internal consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)