Icon of India: German Envoy Mourns Ratan Tata's Passing

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, describing him as an 'icon of India.' Ackermann was speaking during the launch of the Federation of European Businesses in India, where he recounted his meeting with Tata 15 years earlier.

Highlighting Tata's legacy, Ackermann described the late chairman as a 'wonderful person' and a remarkable entrepreneur. 'We are deeply saddened and stand in solidarity with his family and friends. Ratan Tata was not only a philanthropist but also the pride of the nation,' lamented the German Envoy.

Ratan Tata, who was 86, died on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata was instrumental in philanthropic initiatives and was honored with the Padma Vibhushan. Following his death, Noel Naval Tata has been appointed the new chairman of Tata Trusts, noted for its substantial contributions to nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)