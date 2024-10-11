Icon of India: German Envoy Mourns Ratan Tata's Passing
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann mourned the loss of industrialist Ratan Tata, calling him an icon of India. Ackermann praised Tata as a philanthropist and entrepreneur during the launch of the Federation of European Businesses in India, emphasizing his significant contributions to the nation.
- Country:
- India
German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, describing him as an 'icon of India.' Ackermann was speaking during the launch of the Federation of European Businesses in India, where he recounted his meeting with Tata 15 years earlier.
Highlighting Tata's legacy, Ackermann described the late chairman as a 'wonderful person' and a remarkable entrepreneur. 'We are deeply saddened and stand in solidarity with his family and friends. Ratan Tata was not only a philanthropist but also the pride of the nation,' lamented the German Envoy.
Ratan Tata, who was 86, died on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata was instrumental in philanthropic initiatives and was honored with the Padma Vibhushan. Following his death, Noel Naval Tata has been appointed the new chairman of Tata Trusts, noted for its substantial contributions to nation-building.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Industrialist Duped of Rs 7 Crore in Elaborate Cyber Fraud
Tata Group's iPhone Plant Fire: Impact on Production and Festive Sales
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of Favoring Industrialists
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Pro-Industrialist Policies
Modi govt is for big industrialists; in Haryana, we don't need such a govt: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally.