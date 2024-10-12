Dubai Chamber Champions Sustainability with AI-Driven Initiatives

Dubai, UAE – In a proactive move towards sustainable business solutions, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce successfully wrapped up Sustainability Week 2024. The annual event, held from October 7th to 11th, drew participation from 526 representatives of the business community, spotlighting the profound role of digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing sustainable business practices.

Highlighting the event was the launch of a digital training platform by the chamber's Centre for Responsible Business. This platform aims to arm the local business community with vital skills and knowledge in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The initiative promotes best practices through premium training courses, focusing on AI and digital solutions, and includes certified modules, videos, and virtual expert sessions.

The week featured an array of events such as a seminar on AI's impact on sustainability, where participants examined the pivotal role of technology in achieving sustainable development goals. Additionally, the chamber hosted the 12th Arabia CSR and Sustainability Forum, underlining its commitment to a balanced future through innovative digital strategies like AI, IoT, and big data analytics in fostering a circular economy.

