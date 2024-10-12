Punjab Grapples with Rising Dengue Outbreak Amid Global Concerns

In a concerning development, Pakistan's Punjab province is experiencing a significant spike in dengue fever cases, with 149 new instances reported in the last 24 hours, ARY News disclosed. The Punjab Health Department's data reveals Rawalpindi as the epicenter, tallying 134 of these cases, while Bahawalpur and Lahore reported three and two cases respectively. Single cases also emerged across various districts including Sheikhupura and Faisalabad.

Over the past week, Punjab recorded 997 additional cases, increasing the total for 2024 to 3,285. The health department assured the public of robust counter-measures, citing sufficient medical supplies in provincial hospitals, as reported by ARY News.

Amid this crisis, Rawalpindi authorities had earlier declared a district-wide emergency owing to the dengue surge, with emergency counters set up in response as the situation intensified. The World Health Organisation (WHO) raised alarms about the global rise in dengue cases, with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advocating for an immediate international response to this burgeoning health threat.

Alarmingly, dengue cases have nearly doubled each year since 2021, with 12.3 million worldwide for the first eight months of 2024 alone, leading to over 7,900 fatalities. This figure has almost doubled compared to the entirety of 2023, per ARY News. Symptoms of dengue fever range from high fever to intense body aches, with a notable percentage of cases being asymptomatic, complicating tracking efforts.

The WHO highlights the daunting global incidence of this mosquito-borne disease, estimating annual infections between 100 million and 400 million, underscoring the severe health challenges posed by dengue fever. (ANI)

