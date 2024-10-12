Dubai's Unified Effort: 200 Tonnes of Aid for Lebanon

A major humanitarian campaign titled 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' wrapped up successfully at the Expo City Dubai's Exhibition Centre, with 200 tonnes of aid amassed to support Lebanon. An impressive collaboration among 24 Emirati donor organizations and 4000 volunteers underscored the UAE's commitment to humanitarian outreach.

Leading the initiative were several Sheikhs and senior officials, backed by philanthropic organizations such as 'Dubai Cares', under the oversight of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. Chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event mobilized the community towards a rapid and unified response.

CEO Tariq Al Gurg from Dubai Cares highlighted the swift actions driven by the country's leadership, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, among others, to aid crisis-hit regions worldwide. The efforts ensured prompt delivery of food, medical, and shelter resources to those in need.

