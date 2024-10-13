UAE Launches Massive Aid Campaign for Lebanon

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant move, the United Arab Emirates has launched the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, dispatching 200 tonnes of aid in 10,000 relief packages. Orchestrated by 4,000 volunteers, this initiative aims to ease the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by Lebanon, signaling UAE's continued support for its neighbor.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized, 'This campaign embodies UAE's humanitarian ethos and our leadership's dedication to global solidarity, particularly during crises.' Al Shamsi highlighted UAE's commitment, noting that President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pledged USD 100 million to Lebanese aid efforts, including USD 30 million for displaced citizens in Syria.

The UAE's actions, supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, include urgent assistance for 250,000 in Lebanon via MBRGI. Since October 4th, nine aircraft, in partnership with WHO, UNICEF, and others, have transported 375 tonnes of essential supplies. This initiative exemplifies UAE's role as a global relief leader, with further events and aid endeavors planned across the Emirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)