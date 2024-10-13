Left Menu

UAE Launches Massive Aid Campaign for Lebanon

The UAE's new campaign, 'UAE Stands with Lebanon,' aims to provide 200 tonnes of aid across 10,000 relief packages to Lebanon, involving 4,000 volunteers. The campaign underscores UAE's commitment to mitigating Lebanon's humanitarian crisis, spearheaded by its leaders' swift response with substantial financial and logistical support.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' humanitarian campaign efforts in Abu Dhabi (ANI/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant move, the United Arab Emirates has launched the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, dispatching 200 tonnes of aid in 10,000 relief packages. Orchestrated by 4,000 volunteers, this initiative aims to ease the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by Lebanon, signaling UAE's continued support for its neighbor.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized, 'This campaign embodies UAE's humanitarian ethos and our leadership's dedication to global solidarity, particularly during crises.' Al Shamsi highlighted UAE's commitment, noting that President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pledged USD 100 million to Lebanese aid efforts, including USD 30 million for displaced citizens in Syria.

The UAE's actions, supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, include urgent assistance for 250,000 in Lebanon via MBRGI. Since October 4th, nine aircraft, in partnership with WHO, UNICEF, and others, have transported 375 tonnes of essential supplies. This initiative exemplifies UAE's role as a global relief leader, with further events and aid endeavors planned across the Emirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

