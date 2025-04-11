The End of an Era: Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Disbandment

Hong Kong's main opposition group, the Democratic Party, is on the verge of disbanding amidst China's national security crackdown, following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The timeline outlines key pushbacks against China's tight grip since 1997, especially their impact leading to significant wins, losses, and the eventual downfall of democratic efforts in the city.

As Hong Kong faces a future with restricted freedoms, the disbandment signals the end of an era, signifying the dwindling space for opposition voices in the political landscape once known for its vigorous fight for democracy.

