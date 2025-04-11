The End of an Era: Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Disbandment
Hong Kong's Democratic Party, the main opposition group, is considering disbanding due to national security crackdowns by China post-2019 pro-democracy protests. The timeline reflects the party's journey since its founding in 1994 and the ongoing political upheaval characterized by reduced electoral freedom and widespread arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:25 IST
Hong Kong's main opposition group, the Democratic Party, is on the verge of disbanding amidst China's national security crackdown, following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.
The timeline outlines key pushbacks against China's tight grip since 1997, especially their impact leading to significant wins, losses, and the eventual downfall of democratic efforts in the city.
As Hong Kong faces a future with restricted freedoms, the disbandment signals the end of an era, signifying the dwindling space for opposition voices in the political landscape once known for its vigorous fight for democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish Student's Detention Sparks Outrage and Protests
Rare Protests Erupt in Gaza Against Hamas Amid Ongoing Conflict
Tensions Rise in Ranchi as Bandh Protests Unfold Over BJP Leader's Killing
Bilaspur Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Former MLA Bamber Thakur Shooting Case
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Nationwide Protests