Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Pressure to Dissolve Amid Crackdown

Hong Kong's Democratic Party, the city's leading opposition group, is facing unprecedented pressure to disband, according to senior members. Chinese officials or intermediaries have reportedly warned of potential arrests if the party continues, marking a critical juncture in Hong Kong's political landscape.

Founded in 1994, the Democratic Party has been central to the city's pro-democracy movement. However, a national security crackdown by China, following mass protests in 2019, has marginalized the party. With no legislative seats, the party plans an extraordinary general meeting on April 13 to consider its future.

The looming disbandment underscores China's growing influence and raises concerns about Hong Kong's autonomy. The situation adds to international tensions, with diplomats and activists warning about the erosion of freedoms in the city once seen as a beacon of democracy.

