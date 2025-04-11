India's Strategic Moves in Global Trade Negotiations

India is meticulously engaging in trade discussions with the United States, centered around a proposed bilateral trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday. The priority remains safeguarding national and public interests, with a stern reminder that there should be no rush in decisions.

With a target to elevate bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, India and the US are aiming to finalize the first phase this autumn. The discussions are underscored by the 'India first' philosophy, ensuring a strategic path toward a developed India by 2047, Goyal emphasized.

Parallelly, talks with the European Union showcase the importance of mutual sensitivity to each other's needs. At the Italy-India Business Forum, Goyal stressed the importance of expediting the free trade agreement, underlining the vast potential for economic growth and cooperation, particularly through the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor.

