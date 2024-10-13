UAE Amplifies Aid Efforts with 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' Campaign

The UAE has intensified its humanitarian support with the launch of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' national campaign. This initiative represents a substantial effort, involving 200 tonnes of aid and 10,000 relief packages prepared by 4,000 dedicated volunteers. It underscores the UAE's dedication to support Lebanon during its ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the UAE's commitment to fraternal values and solidarity. He noted that the campaign aligns with the country's humanitarian principles, providing crucial aid to those affected by war and conflict. The initiative follows directives for urgent assistance from the UAE's leadership, including substantial financial contributions.

The campaign efforts are further amplified through coordinated relief flights since October 4th, delivering a range of essential supplies by partnering with international organizations like WHO, UNICEF, and IFRC. The humanitarian drive is set to expand, with events planned for various emirates, reaffirming the UAE's longstanding support for Lebanon.

