UAE Amplifies Aid Efforts with 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' Campaign

The UAE has launched the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, dispatching 200 tonnes of aid via 10,000 relief packages. Supported by 4,000 volunteers, the initiative showcases UAE's ongoing commitment to aid Lebanon amidst its humanitarian crisis. The UAE has allocated significant funds and organized relief flights to address urgent needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:22 IST
200 tonnes of aid prepared as part of 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign (ANI/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The UAE has intensified its humanitarian support with the launch of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' national campaign. This initiative represents a substantial effort, involving 200 tonnes of aid and 10,000 relief packages prepared by 4,000 dedicated volunteers. It underscores the UAE's dedication to support Lebanon during its ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the UAE's commitment to fraternal values and solidarity. He noted that the campaign aligns with the country's humanitarian principles, providing crucial aid to those affected by war and conflict. The initiative follows directives for urgent assistance from the UAE's leadership, including substantial financial contributions.

The campaign efforts are further amplified through coordinated relief flights since October 4th, delivering a range of essential supplies by partnering with international organizations like WHO, UNICEF, and IFRC. The humanitarian drive is set to expand, with events planned for various emirates, reaffirming the UAE's longstanding support for Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

