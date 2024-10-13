Sheikha Jawaher Unveils Virtual Cardio-Oncology Centre at Royal Brompton

In a landmark move for global health, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi inaugurated the Virtual Cardio-Oncology Centre of Excellence at Royal Brompton Hospital, London. A remarkable contribution of £1 million from The Big Heart Foundation underscores this collaboration aimed at studying cancer treatment effects on cardiovascular health.

During her visit, Sheikha Jawaher, accompanied by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi and a delegation, laid the foundation stone for the programme. The hospital's senior staff, including Dr. Alexander Lyon, provided insights into ongoing research findings and project milestones.

This pioneering program, the first in the UK and the largest in Europe, strives to improve cardiovascular outcomes for cancer patients globally. It aims to reduce heart-related risks from cancer therapies and enhance patient health through shared research insights and innovative treatment approaches.

This effort addresses a major global health issue as an alarming number of cancer survivors face heart-related complications. The initiative's findings will inform medical practices worldwide, ensuring that fighting cancer doesn't compromise heart health.

Sheikha Jawaher highlighted the ethical urgency to alleviate suffering through scientific advancements, emphasizing a global duty to prioritize human well-being. This Centre represents a pivotal resource for medical researchers and institutions dealing with the dual challenges of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Bringing hope to millions, the programme will utilize cutting-edge technology and collaborative research to develop preventive care and innovative solutions, establishing a first-of-its-kind biobank and a global patient registry.

