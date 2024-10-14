Left Menu

Karachi Bombing: Impacting Pakistan-China Relations

A suicide bombing targeting a convoy of Chinese engineers in Karachi has been deemed a conspiracy to strain Pakistan-China ties. The explosion, involving the BLA, resulted in three deaths and several injuries. The Chinese Embassy condemned the attack, which also caused extensive vehicular damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:47 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has characterized the October 6 bomb attack on a convoy near Karachi airport as a deliberate conspiracy to disrupt diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. The assault led to the deaths of three individuals, including two Chinese engineers, and injured 16 more, reported Geo News.

The assault was claimed by the Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) a day later on social media. The CTD's preliminary investigation suggests that the banned group facilitated the attack, which involved a suicide bomber driving an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy accompanying the Chinese nationals.

The incident has led to a heightened legal response, with a case filed under sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act. Meanwhile, international diplomatic ripples were evident as the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the attack. Amidst the aftermath, there remains palpable concern about the potential implications for Sino-Pakistani relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

