UAE's Generous Aid Campaign: A Beacon of Hope for Lebanon

In a remarkable display of international solidarity, the United Arab Emirates' 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign has collected over AED110 million in aid during its initial week. The relief effort, characterized by food, medical supplies, and shelter equipment, underscores the compassionate legacy of the UAE's late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this initiative is actively supported by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Supervision is provided by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, enriching the UAE's tradition of aiding those in crisis.

The campaign's urgency reflects the UAE's commitment, with US$100 million allocated to immediate Lebanese aid and USD 30 million set aside for Lebanese refugees in Syria. In total, 10 planes carrying 450 tonnes of relief supplies have been deployed, demonstrating the UAE's timely and earnest support for Lebanon's people.

