Left Menu

UAE's Generous Aid Campaign: A Beacon of Hope for Lebanon

The UAE's 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign has raised over AED110 million in its first week, providing essential relief to Lebanon. Directed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the initiative highlights the humane legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, symbolizing global solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:57 IST
UAE's Generous Aid Campaign: A Beacon of Hope for Lebanon
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a remarkable display of international solidarity, the United Arab Emirates' 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign has collected over AED110 million in aid during its initial week. The relief effort, characterized by food, medical supplies, and shelter equipment, underscores the compassionate legacy of the UAE's late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this initiative is actively supported by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Supervision is provided by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, enriching the UAE's tradition of aiding those in crisis.

The campaign's urgency reflects the UAE's commitment, with US$100 million allocated to immediate Lebanese aid and USD 30 million set aside for Lebanese refugees in Syria. In total, 10 planes carrying 450 tonnes of relief supplies have been deployed, demonstrating the UAE's timely and earnest support for Lebanon's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024