Escalating Tensions: Diplomatic Warfare Between India and Canada

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada is intensifying following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh advocating for stringent diplomatic sanctions against India. Jagmeet Singh, a former ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressed concerns over Canadian Sikhs living in fear and pressed the Canadian government to act decisively.

Expressing deep worry over a Royal Canadian Mounted Police report, Singh spotlighted alleged threats and violence tied to Indian agents. The RCMP highlighted four key concerns, including interference in Canada's democratic processes and a perception of insecurity within the South Asian community.

The Canada-India fallout has seen allegations of murder involvement, the expulsion of diplomats, and denials by India of providing sanctuary to extremists. Discussions now pivot on ensuring Canadian safety, as both nations remain embroiled in a complex diplomatic standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)