Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Diplomatic Warfare Between India and Canada

Amid strained relations between India and Canada over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh demands diplomat sanctions against India. As accusations and expulsions mount, concerns grow over safety and alleged interference by Indian officials in Canada’s democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST
Escalating Tensions: Diplomatic Warfare Between India and Canada
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh (Photo/@theJagmeetSingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada is intensifying following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh advocating for stringent diplomatic sanctions against India. Jagmeet Singh, a former ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressed concerns over Canadian Sikhs living in fear and pressed the Canadian government to act decisively.

Expressing deep worry over a Royal Canadian Mounted Police report, Singh spotlighted alleged threats and violence tied to Indian agents. The RCMP highlighted four key concerns, including interference in Canada's democratic processes and a perception of insecurity within the South Asian community.

The Canada-India fallout has seen allegations of murder involvement, the expulsion of diplomats, and denials by India of providing sanctuary to extremists. Discussions now pivot on ensuring Canadian safety, as both nations remain embroiled in a complex diplomatic standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024