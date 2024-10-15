Left Menu

Canada Expels Indian Diplomats Over Alleged Involvement in Sikh Leader's Killing

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announces the expulsion of Indian diplomats based on evidence from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police linking them to the murder of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urges India to cooperate in the ongoing investigation as tensions escalate between the two nations.

Updated: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian government has expelled six Indian diplomats, citing involvement in the killing of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The decision, backed by evidence from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, urging India to support the ongoing investigation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described the involvement of foreign governments in threats against Canadian citizens as an 'unacceptable violation' of sovereignty. He called for cooperation from India, highlighting evidence that suggests Indian government agents' involvement in criminal activities against Sikh Canadian citizens.

In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs expelled six Canadian diplomats, criticizing the Trudeau government's alleged support for extremism. They stated that their High Commissioner and targeted diplomats were being withdrawn due to safety concerns in the face of Canada's alleged antagonism towards India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

