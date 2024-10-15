Digital Dubai and Microsoft UAE Forge AI Future Collaboration

Digital Dubai and Microsoft UAE have entered a new partnership designed to enhance technological innovation and ensure its effective application across the city. This initiative, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to foster collaboration among government bodies, citizens, and residents by integrating advanced technologies into everyday life.

The signing took place at GITEX Global 2024, within the Dubai Government Pavilion. Digital Dubai Director-General Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori and Microsoft UAE General Manager Naim Yazbeck formalized the agreement. A central pillar of their collaboration is the development of skills in artificial intelligence (AI), vital for supporting Digital Dubai's digital transformation objectives.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori emphasized the mutual trust and commitment between the partners to navigate global changes, particularly in AI and industrial revolution technologies. Microsoft will play a crucial role in equipping Dubai's administrative AI professionals with necessary skills, contributing to the city's standing as a pioneer in digital innovation and AI expertise. The agreement also includes initiatives to educate and prepare the broader community for future digital challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)