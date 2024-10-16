Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Amidst Allegations of Indian Involvement in Canadian Sikh Leader's Death

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, representatives from a British Columbia Gurdwara, whose president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated in 2023, have demanded the closure of Indian consulates in Vancouver and Toronto. This call comes amid accusations that Indian diplomats were involved in clandestine activities related to crimes including homicide and extortion.

Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, prompting reciprocation from India. Canadian authorities claim evidence connecting Indian diplomats to the activities targeting the Khalistan independence movement. Meanwhile, India has dismissed these allegations as politically driven and absurd.

Tensions between the two nations have been exacerbated by claims from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and accusations that Indian officials are leveraging their positions for espionage. The ongoing investigation into multiple homicides allegedly connected to Indian operatives continues to strain diplomatic relations.

