Diplomatic Handshakes: SCO Summit Marks Cooperation

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the SCO Summit in Islamabad. The two engaged in constructive dialogue during the two-day event, where discussions centered on enhancing trade and economic cooperation among member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:02 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/PTV). Image Credit: ANI
In a symbolic gesture of diplomatic reconciliation, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, held in Islamabad on Wednesday. Jaishankar is attending the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, emphasizing regional solidarity and cooperation.

Visuals broadcast by Pakistan Television captured the moment as Sharif and Jaishankar exchanged cordial handshakes and participated in a photo-op for the media. Jaishankar's presence in Pakistan marks a significant move, as he is leading the Indian delegation at the summit, seen as a platform for fostering diplomatic relations.

The summit, chaired by Sharif, aims to fortify trade and economic collaboration among SCO nations. It follows Pakistan's current role as the rotating chair of the Council, a position it assumed after the previous meeting in Bishkek. High on the agenda is the ambition to enhance cross-border trade and strengthen economic ties, with Jaishankar's visit suggesting a willingness to engage in productive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

