Left Menu

Prudential's Strategic Move: New Joint Venture Targets India's Health Insurance Market

UK-based Prudential plc has announced a joint venture with Vama Sundari Investments to establish a standalone health insurance business in India. The partnership, pending regulatory approval, aims to leverage India's growing economy and population to expand insurance penetration and access to healthcare for millions of consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:37 IST
Prudential's Strategic Move: New Joint Venture Targets India's Health Insurance Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, UK-based Prudential plc revealed its plans to launch a joint venture with Vama Sundari Investments, a part of the HCL Group, to develop a standalone health insurance business in India.

The joint venture, pending regulatory approval, will see Prudential Group Holdings Limited holding a 70% stake while Vama will retain the remaining 30% stake. The project aims to tackle India's growing healthcare needs and align with the government's 'Insurance for All by 2047' vision.

Anil Wadhwani, CEO of Prudential plc, highlighted India's burgeoning middle class and economy as ripe conditions for expanding insurance markets. Vama Executive Director Shikhar Malhotra expressed commitment to enhancing access to quality health insurance and contributing to a stronger, more inclusive healthcare ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025