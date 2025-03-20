Renault India to Implement Price Hike Amid Soaring Input Costs
Renault India has announced a price increase of up to 2% across all models starting April, citing rising input costs. This marks the company's first price hike since February 2023. Other automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have also planned similar actions due to escalating costs.
Renault India has disclosed plans to increase the prices of its entire model range by up to 2% starting from April, as per a company announcement on Thursday.
The price hike, the first since February 2023, reflects the carmaker's response to consistently mounting input costs, according to Renault India Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle.
This move aligns Renault India with other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, which have also announced price increases amid similar cost pressures.
