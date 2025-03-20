Renault India to Implement Price Hike Amid Soaring Input Costs

Renault India has disclosed plans to increase the prices of its entire model range by up to 2% starting from April, as per a company announcement on Thursday.

The price hike, the first since February 2023, reflects the carmaker's response to consistently mounting input costs, according to Renault India Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle.

This move aligns Renault India with other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, which have also announced price increases amid similar cost pressures.

