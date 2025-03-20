Left Menu

Renault India to Implement Price Hike Amid Soaring Input Costs

Renault India has announced a price increase of up to 2% across all models starting April, citing rising input costs. This marks the company's first price hike since February 2023. Other automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have also planned similar actions due to escalating costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:55 IST
Renault India to Implement Price Hike Amid Soaring Input Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renault India has disclosed plans to increase the prices of its entire model range by up to 2% starting from April, as per a company announcement on Thursday.

The price hike, the first since February 2023, reflects the carmaker's response to consistently mounting input costs, according to Renault India Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle.

This move aligns Renault India with other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, which have also announced price increases amid similar cost pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025