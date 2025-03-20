Left Menu

Revolutionizing Lung Cancer Detection: India's First AI-Powered IPN Clinic

India's first AI-led Incidental Pulmonary Nodule Detection Clinic opens at Thangam Cancer Centre, Tamil Nadu. Part of Project BreatheEZ by Qure.ai and Johnson & Johnson MedTech, it aims to enhance early lung cancer detection. The clinic uses Qure.ai’s qXR technology for advanced screening and comprehensive patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:32 IST
India's first AI-powered Incidental Pulmonary Nodule (IPN) Detection Clinic has opened at Thangam Cancer Centre in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. This pioneering initiative is part of Project BreatheEZ, a joint effort by Qure.ai and Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The project aims to establish AI-driven IPN Clinics across major hospitals in India.

The Thangam Cancer Centre's IPN Clinic uses Qure.ai's FDA-cleared qXR technology to systematically detect and monitor lung nodules via routine chest X-rays. This integrated program facilitates the early diagnosis of lung cancer, significantly enhancing patient survival rates and outcomes.

Dr. Saravana Rajamanickam, Director of Surgical Thoracic Oncology at the center, emphasized the clinic's role in redefining cancer care and combining AI precision with robotic surgical techniques. The hub-and-spoke model, piloted here, is expected to be replicated nationwide, offering hope for earlier detection and treatment of lung cancer, especially in non-smoking patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

