Left Menu

Torkham Border Trade Halt: Agents Protest New Customs Policy

Customs clearing agents at Torkham border have stopped clearance of trade goods due to a new policy demanding full vehicle details before their arrival. Agents fear responsibility for contraband findings post-scans. Trade delays at this vital border point add to regional tensions and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:07 IST
Torkham Border Trade Halt: Agents Protest New Customs Policy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Customs clearing agents at the Torkham border have suspended clearance of both imports and exports, protesting against a new policy introduced by authorities. The agents express concerns that customs officials are requiring full details of vehicles transporting goods from Afghanistan before they reach the border, bypassing prior weighing and electronic scanning processes.

The agents argue this policy is impractical, as they could be held accountable for any contraband discovered during subsequent scans. Their discontent follows a recent incident where customs staff found ammunition in a vehicle during an import check, according to a report by Dawn. The clearing agents prefer the previous system where vehicles were first weighed and scanned, followed by the submission of a joint goods declaration (GD) copy.

On September 11, protests erupted in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province over the closure of Torkham border. Demonstrators alleged that Pakistan frequently closes the border under various pretexts, particularly during the fruit and vegetable season. As a crucial transit corridor, Torkham connects Peshawar in Pakistan to Jalalabad and the Afghan capital, Kabul, serving as a vital conduit for goods and travelers between the neighboring countries.

The Torkham border has been central to numerous conflicts due to its strategic location and the region's persistent instability. Despite investments in infrastructure, security threats and political unrest continue to impede progress. The area has witnessed militant violence, contributing to prolonged customs procedures and bureaucratic slowdowns, which in turn cause trade delays and congestion, adversely affecting commerce between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024