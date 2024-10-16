Left Menu

UAE and WEF Unveil AI-Powered 'Strategic Intelligence 2031' Platform

The UAE government, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, launched the innovative 'We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence' platform. Designed to bolster the nation’s 2031 vision, this AI-driven platform collects global insights to aid policymakers in positioning the UAE as a leading global economic hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:27 IST
UAE and WEF Unveil AI-Powered 'Strategic Intelligence 2031' Platform
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dubai, UAE - The UAE government has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to launch the 'We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence' platform, an initiative aimed at advancing the nation's long-term vision through an AI-driven strategic design model.

The unveiling took place during the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils, attended by UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, and WEF Founder Klaus Schwab. Designed to inform UAE policymakers and strategists, this digital platform aggregates information from 450 sources and engages 2,500 experts globally.

Olivier Schwab, Managing Director of WEF, highlighted the pioneering role of the UAE in integrating such technology to develop government strategies, enhance policy-making, and foster a spirit of collaboration among global leaders. The platform, covering over 70 policy topics, is a significant stride in establishing the UAE as a preeminent economic power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024