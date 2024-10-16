UAE and WEF Unveil AI-Powered 'Strategic Intelligence 2031' Platform

Dubai, UAE - The UAE government has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to launch the 'We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence' platform, an initiative aimed at advancing the nation's long-term vision through an AI-driven strategic design model.

The unveiling took place during the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils, attended by UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, and WEF Founder Klaus Schwab. Designed to inform UAE policymakers and strategists, this digital platform aggregates information from 450 sources and engages 2,500 experts globally.

Olivier Schwab, Managing Director of WEF, highlighted the pioneering role of the UAE in integrating such technology to develop government strategies, enhance policy-making, and foster a spirit of collaboration among global leaders. The platform, covering over 70 policy topics, is a significant stride in establishing the UAE as a preeminent economic power.

(With inputs from agencies.)