Baloch Yakjehti Committee Calls for Global Intervention Amid Surge in Enforced Disappearances

In a disturbing development, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a prominent human rights group, has raised alarm over the arrest of innocent Baloch students by Pakistani authorities. Details of these unsettling events were disseminated via the social media platform X.

The BYC specifically accused intelligence agencies of retaliating after security lapses, pointing to the worrying rise in enforced disappearances of Baloch students, particularly in Punjab and Karachi. The group reported that nine students, pursuing education in various fields, were abducted on October 16 from Karachi, taken without a trace to unknown locations.

The human rights organization is calling for immediate global intervention against the ongoing atrocities faced by the Baloch community under Pakistan's government. BYC has urged international bodies, human rights organizations, and media to highlight the alarming increase in enforced disappearances. The families of these students live in constant fear, and the group emphasized the need for the Baloch nation to resist and stand firm against such brutal practices.

The BYC also noted a similar incident on October 15, where four young Baloch individuals disappeared in Karachi. They had traveled for hospital appointments and were taken from a hotel, reportedly by police and agency personnel. Enforced disappearances have become a distressingly common phenomenon in Balochistan, exacerbating the ongoing genocide of the Baloch, the BYC claimed.

Reports from the region consistently highlight issues such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and state-sponsored torture. Advocacy for greater autonomy and self-determination remains strong among the Baloch people, who frequently feel disenfranchised from political power. This complex situation stems from a tangled web of historical, political, and socio-economic roots.

