Kathmandu's Winter Haze: A Public Health Emergency

Kathmandu, Nepal, is grappling with hazardous air pollution levels as winter descends, enveloping the city in a thick haze. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kathmandu has surged to 151, indicating unhealthy air, according to data from the U.S. Embassy's pollution measuring station.

Residents like Ram Gurung express mounting health concerns; he reports breathing difficulty and eye irritation, effects he attributes to the pollution spike. The U.S. Embassy's Phora Durbar station in Lalitpur recorded an even higher AQI of 169, exacerbating health risks for inhabitants.

Nepal faces a dire public health threat, with pollution levels 4.9 times above World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, causing significant morbidity and mortality. The absence of comprehensive health impact assessments hampers efforts to tackle this escalating crisis.

