Abu Dhabi to Host Premier AI and NLP Conference COLING 2025

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) will host the prestigious COLING 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi, marking its debut in the MENA region. This event will bring together leaders in AI and NLP, featuring workshops, keynote talks, and specialized sessions on regional language challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:38 IST
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will host conference on Computational Linguistics (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi is set to become the epicenter of artificial intelligence and natural language processing advancements as it hosts the 31st International Conference on Computational Linguistics (COLING 2025). This prestigious event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from January 19 to 24, 2025, marking the first time the conference will be hosted in the MENA region.

COLING 2025 will feature a comprehensive program including keynote addresses, oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and tutorials. The event builds on Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a hub for AI innovation, following the 2022 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP). MBZUAI plays a pivotal role in organizing the conference, with a mission to address regional linguistic challenges.

Highlighting the importance of language technology, key speakers such as Professor Preslav Nakov and Professor Timothy Baldwin of MBZUAI underscored the event's potential to drive innovation and dialogue. The conference will attract approximately 1,500 participants and will include the First Winter School on Arabic Natural Language Processing, a two-day event aimed at advancing research in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Latest News

