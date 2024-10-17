UAE Advocates for Balanced Resolution on Palestine at Global Parliamentary Summit

In a significant intervention at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, UAE's Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori took the stage to address the global parliamentary committee on Peace and International Security. Representing the Federal National Council Parliamentary Division Group, Khoori highlighted the urgent need for a balanced resolution that advances a two-state solution in the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict.

The UAE delegation stressed that the resolution should be neutral to garner wide acceptance across diverse member parliaments. Emphasizing the enhancement of the IPU's role, Khoori called for reforms in the frameworks to bolster its mission of mediating international peace and security through parliamentary discourse and diplomacy.

The division underscored the limited impact that parliaments sometimes have and the occasional weak enforcement of international decisions. They urged that the new resolution should empower parliaments to ensure their governments implement decisions effectively. Furthermore, Khoori advocated for integrating ongoing regional political developments and steadfast principles on the Palestinian cause to rejuvenate the peace process in the Middle East.

