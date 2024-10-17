Left Menu

India-Canada Tensions Escalate Amid Diplomatic Dispute

India-Canada relations have further strained amid allegations and diplomatic recalls. The Canadian government accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India firmly denied the claims, criticizing Canada for supporting anti-India elements. The situation worsened as India reciprocated with diplomatic withdrawals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:01 IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has reached a new level of tension following a series of accusations and actions. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the discrepancy between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's verbal support for a 'One India' policy and his government's inaction against anti-India elements.

The situation escalated when Canada designated India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as 'persons of interest' in the probe into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, India withdrew its High Commissioner and five diplomats from Canada, citing a lack of trust in Canadian authorities to ensure their safety.

This unfolding conflict was further complicated by Prime Minister Trudeau's admission that Canada had only shared intelligence, not hard evidence, regarding India's alleged involvement in Nijjar's death. India's MEA has consistently maintained that Canada provided no substantial evidence to support its claims. As the situation continues to deteriorate, both nations' diplomatic ties hang in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

