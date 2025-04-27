Trump's Shadow Looms Over Canada's Election: A Political Tug-of-War

As Canadians prepare to vote in their parliamentary election, Donald Trump's influence looms large. The US President's contentious trade policies and remarks about Canada becoming the 51st US state have sparked a surge in Canadian nationalism.

This shift has benefited the Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, as Canadians rally against Trump's perceived threats to their economy and sovereignty. Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest remarked on Trump's central role in the campaign as Canadians decide who will best represent them in dealings with the US president.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre faces a challenging climate as the party trails in recent polls. Both Carney and Poilievre propose renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement to alleviate economic uncertainty affecting the two nations. With Canada's largest export chunk reliant on the US, the election results could redefine bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)