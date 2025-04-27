District Crackdown: Shutting Down Unrecognised Madrasas Near Nepal Border
Shravasti district authorities have closed 10 unrecognised madrasas near the Nepal border due to irregularities. Out of the district's 297 madrasas, 192 operate without recognition. The closure follows orders from District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi as part of a crackdown on illegal educational institutions.
The Shravasti district administration has taken decisive action by shutting down ten unrecognised madrasas operating illegally near the Nepal border, officials reported on Sunday.
According to Devendra Ram, the District Minority Welfare Officer, out of the total 297 madrasas in the district, 192 are unrecognised. Ten of these, situated within a 15 km radius of the Nepal border, were closed on Saturday due to various irregularities.
This move is part of a broader crackdown initiated by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, targeting illegal and unrecognised educational institutions in the area. Some of these madrasas were reportedly operating clandestinely, with premises ranging from rented houses to semi-constructed buildings, according to the District Magistrate's Office.
