Left Menu

District Crackdown: Shutting Down Unrecognised Madrasas Near Nepal Border

Shravasti district authorities have closed 10 unrecognised madrasas near the Nepal border due to irregularities. Out of the district's 297 madrasas, 192 operate without recognition. The closure follows orders from District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi as part of a crackdown on illegal educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 27-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:29 IST
District Crackdown: Shutting Down Unrecognised Madrasas Near Nepal Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shravasti district administration has taken decisive action by shutting down ten unrecognised madrasas operating illegally near the Nepal border, officials reported on Sunday.

According to Devendra Ram, the District Minority Welfare Officer, out of the total 297 madrasas in the district, 192 are unrecognised. Ten of these, situated within a 15 km radius of the Nepal border, were closed on Saturday due to various irregularities.

This move is part of a broader crackdown initiated by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, targeting illegal and unrecognised educational institutions in the area. Some of these madrasas were reportedly operating clandestinely, with premises ranging from rented houses to semi-constructed buildings, according to the District Magistrate's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025