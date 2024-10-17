Reviving Pali: A Historic Step Towards Preserving Buddhism's Sacred Texts

The International Buddhist Confederation marked the recognition of Pali as a classical language during the 'Abhidhamma Divas' celebration in New Delhi. The event, organized with the Ministry of Culture, highlighted the importance of preserving Pali, an ancient language integral to Buddhist teachings.

Director General Abhijit Halder emphasized the importance of engaging the youth with Pali studies, stating that India's acknowledgment of Pali as a classical language will enhance global connections, especially with countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. This initiative is expected to bolster the understanding and teaching of Buddhism.

The event saw participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key government figures, alongside 2,000 delegates and monks. Attendees voiced support for the preservation of ancient languages, seeing it as a path to reviving India's cultural heritage and expanding awareness of vast cultural traditions.

