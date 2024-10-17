Left Menu

Reviving Pali: A Historic Step Towards Preserving Buddhism's Sacred Texts

The declaration of Pali as a classical language, celebrated by the International Buddhist Confederation, marks a significant move towards the preservation of Buddhism’s sacred texts. The event, in collaboration with India's Ministry of Culture, emphasized the ancient language's relevance in understanding Buddhism and facilitating cultural exchanges globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:12 IST
Reviving Pali: A Historic Step Towards Preserving Buddhism's Sacred Texts
Abhidhamma Divas honours teachings of Lord Buddha (Photo/X/Kiren Rijiju). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Buddhist Confederation marked the recognition of Pali as a classical language during the 'Abhidhamma Divas' celebration in New Delhi. The event, organized with the Ministry of Culture, highlighted the importance of preserving Pali, an ancient language integral to Buddhist teachings.

Director General Abhijit Halder emphasized the importance of engaging the youth with Pali studies, stating that India's acknowledgment of Pali as a classical language will enhance global connections, especially with countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. This initiative is expected to bolster the understanding and teaching of Buddhism.

The event saw participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key government figures, alongside 2,000 delegates and monks. Attendees voiced support for the preservation of ancient languages, seeing it as a path to reviving India's cultural heritage and expanding awareness of vast cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024