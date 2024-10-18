Global Leaders Hail Sinwar's Elimination, Call for Hostage Release

In the wake of the removal of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader held responsible for orchestrating the October 7 attacks on Israel last year, French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced a firm demand for the release of hostages still detained by Hamas. Macron described Sinwar as the 'main person' culpable for the 'barbaric acts of October 7th' via the social media platform X.

Macron expressed his sympathies for the victims, including 48 French nationals, and their families, underscoring France's stance for the freedom of all captives held by the militant group. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has also supported the elimination of the Hamas chief, noting it as a 'good day' for Israel and globally significant.

Biden argued that the killing of the Hamas attack planner affirms that no terrorist can evade justice indefinitely. He drew parallels with the international relief felt post-2011, when Osama Bin Laden was killed following a directive by President Obama. The successful operation against Sinwar was announced by Israeli authorities, highlighting its importance since the October 7, 2023, Gaza incursion saw over 2,500 terrorists infiltrate Israel, claiming more than 1,200 lives from over 30 countries and taking 250 hostages.

In response to the attacks, Israel has committed to a retaliatory offensive against Hamas, with a strict focus on wiping out the terror organization while seeking to limit harm to civilian lives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)